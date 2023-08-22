Docs: Arlington man accused of shooting, killing neighbor was 'tired of tweakers'

An Arlington man accused of gunning down his neighbor on Aug. 5 was driving drunk and looked to pick a fight with "tweakers" he claimed had stolen his mailbox.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jason Harrison pulled up to his property in a cul-de-sac near 123rd Pl NE and 181st Ave NE sometime after 10 p.m.

Harrison and his girlfriend claimed the residents of the nextdoor property—which neighbors referred to as the "tweaker house"—had stolen their mailbox and other things in recent months. The victim, 48-year-old Jason Reeley, lived in an RV on that property with his girlfriend.

Shortly before the incident, Reeley was in the RV with his friend, and another man drove there to visit them. He told police he noticed a white truck following him when he arrived.

Court docs say Harrison got out of that white truck and pointed a rifle at the man and shined a flashlight at him, demanding him to show his face. The man claimed Harrison was slurring his words and "smelled of alcohol."

Harrison reportedly yelled at the man things like, "I'm tired of you tweakers."

According to court docs, Harrison's girlfriend was texting a neighbor on Facebook Messenger saying, "The f***er who stole our mailbox and is [robbing] People is at the tweakers house. Jason is out there and he ain't thrilled."

The man had his hands up and walked away from the driveway while Harrison continued yelling at him, court docs say, then Reeley left the RV to confront him.

Reeley and Harrison got into an argument, during which Harrison reportedly yelled "Don't come at me!" He then shot Reeley in the head and killed him, according to court documents.

Several people called 911 to report the gunshot.

A U.S. Forest Service officer was the first to respond, and when he arrived, his body camera captured Harrison wearing firearm safety glasses, drinking a Coors Light and talking to someone on the phone. He repeatedly stated he acted in "self-defense" and claimed "the tweaker was coming at [him]." He told law enforcement, "I acted in self-defense against a weaker that was coming at me. Other than that, I wanna remain silent."

Harrison has been charged with first-degree murder.