DOJ highlights King County violence intervention groups

There are several organizations doing important work across King County to reduce violence. However, too often those groups go unheard of. The Department of Justice shined a light on the lifesaving work they do.

Brent Cohen, acting Assistant Attorney General, Office of Justice Programs, visited Seattle on Wednesday. He was joined by local government officials and community leaders to commemorate the Department of Justice’s Community Violence Intervention and Prevention Initiative (CVIPI).

"There’s no question that you are the driving force behind community violence intervention," said Cohen to the dozens of community leaders attending the event. "Your lived experience gives you a connection to the people of your communities that no one else can claim and that connection is critical to reducing violence and saving lives. And often to preventing shootings before they even occur."

Protecting communities from violent crimes isn’t accomplished solely by law enforcement. It’s also the people of local neighborhoods, some who have personally walked down those dark paths.

"I came from good stock, good influence, both my parents, and I still was consumed by the streets. This work, for me, is about redeeming what I missed out on when I was younger," said Paul Patu, co-founder of Urban Family, a Seattle-based nonprofit.

For people like Patu, their redemption is more than just a promise to save people from the lives they once lived. It’s doing the work to strengthen communities that are often overlooked.

"I wanted to show up for my community in the same way and fill in the gap for our young people who don’t have nobody to call, who don’t have nobody to take them to get something to eat, to challenge their way of thought," said Mark, an Urban Family staff member.

The Office of Justice Programs has invested almost $200 million nationwide to support community violence intervention, including significant investments in Washington. The Center for Children and Youth Justice, a social services organization in Seattle, has received $6 million in CVIPI funding since 2022.

Cohen said the community groups continue to show promising and effective results in reducing violence.

"And they’re doing this through micro grants and technical assistance that can help build organizational capacity and sustain their work for the long term," said Cohen.

The Office of Justice Programs said additional grant money is coming to Washington. Those funds will be announced soon.

The region’s progress is thanks in part to groups like Urban Family, committed to providing lifesaving supportive services to address trauma in places where people are at the highest risk of violence.

"A child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth. This African proverb serves as both a warning and a plea. It is a call to action urging us to create communities where every individual feels valued and connected," said Shantel Patu, Urban Family co-founder and executive director.

According to King County’s Firearm Violence Report, there were 1,701 shots fired incidents in 2023, and 107 people were killed. In the latest report for 2024, published in July, the county reported 359 shot-fired incidents.

The decline in gunfire speaks, in part, to the effort the community groups put towards violence prevention. But the leaders said they recognize their work must continue to save more lives and deliver resources to those at higher risk.

"We believe in the inherent potential of every young person, equipping them with tools and resources they need to thrive. We foster deep connections through meaningful guidance, nurturing self-discovery and goal achievement," said Shantel Patu. "It’s about creating lives worth living. It’s about building a world where every child has the opportunity to thrive."

