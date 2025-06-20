Evergreen State Fair offering free tickets for food donations. Here's how

The Brief The Evergreen State Fair Food Drive begins Friday, June 20. The Evergreen State Fair will give away one weekday admission ticket to community members that donate five or more non-perishable items to the food drive. Donations can be made at one of ten designated Lee Johnson Auto Family locations or on July 12 at the Evergreen State Fair Park west parking lot drive-thru.



The Evergreen State Fair Food Drive is back in season, starting Friday, June 20.

Community members can give back by donating to the food drive, and be rewarded with a ticket to the Evergreen State Fair. Keep reading to learn how you can get a free ticket.

What you can do:

In partnership with Lee Johnson Auto Family, the Evergreen State Fair Food Drive will run from June 20 to July 10.

Community members who donate five or more non-perishable and unexpired items to the designated drop-off or drive-thru locations will receive one ticket for weekday admission to the fair. Donations will benefit the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

"This event is a powerful reminder that the Fair is more than just entertainment—it’s a chance to come together and lift up our community," said Sharon Walker, Snohomish County Parks & Recreation director. "Every item donated matters. We’re proud to work with partners who care about this region as much as we do."

Tickets are first come, first served and are limited to one per person, and five tickets per car.

The Evergreen State Fair Food Drive recommends the following non-perishable and unexpired items:

Baby Wipes

Toiletries

Pasta

Pet Food (cat specifically)

Rice

Canned: meats (stews and ravioli), chicken, tuna, fruits (no sugar added), soups

Drop-off donations can be made at the following Lee Johnson Auto Family locations:

Lee Johnson Chevrolet

Lee Johnson Mazda

Lee Johnson Kia

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

Speedway Chevrolet & RV

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett

Genesis of Kirkland

Autoright Motors Bothell

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle

Donations can also be made on July 12 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Evergreen State Fair Park west parking lot.

The Evergreen State Fair will run in Monroe, WA, from August 21 to 26 and August 28 to September 1, 2025.

For more information, visit the Evergreen State Fair website.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Evergreen State Fair.

