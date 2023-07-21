'Don't drink and drive' sign unveiled in honor of 12-year-old hit and killed

As the sunset, family, friends and teammates held a candlelight vigil where they shared their fondest memories of Gabriel Coury. The 12-year-old made a powerful impact in his community.

The U.S. and Kent Little League Flags at half-staff, as his team, the Mariners, celebrated a life taken too soon. Police say Gabriel was hit and killed by a 19-year-old alleged drunk driver, who veered into oncoming traffic before losing control and hitting him on his scooter.

Gabriel was just trying to get home.

"He was a great human being he did not deserve any of this," a friend said in tears during the vigil.

Heartbroken, his community gathered leaning on one another and rallying behind his parents, Michael and Shellie Coury.

"We really feel it's so important to not only heal for ourselves, but to represent Gabriel and wrap our love around this team, his family and all the community that we have," Coury said.

Gabe’s loss, was honored on cherished land, the Ryan Brunner Playfield; which is named after a 12-year-old who died 29 years ago. His brother, King County Deputy Travis Brunner is taking the Courys under his wing as the community did for him.

"When I was 10-year-old a person made this for my brother, I felt it was only just that I do the same for the Coury family and I made one for each player on the team as well as to for the family," Brunner said as he held a band with his brother's name and number on it.

A special memento, he shared with the grieving parents.

"Everyone's here to help lift them up," Brunner said.

Gabriel Coury

Gabe was laid to rest Wednesday, but his legacy lives on.

Mayor of Kent, Dana Ralph, worked to help get the family a sign in his honor reminding drivers not to drink and drive. Courysaid she requested it hoping it will save another life as passersby see a child's life was lost.

"I want Gabe’s memory to be honored in a way that lets everyone know that this loss shouldn’t ever happen again," Ralph said.

The sign will be placed Friday morning on 132nd Ave where the incident happened.

Kent Little League, who reached out to the family setting up the vigil, honored them with a special surprise.

"We wanted to do something to honor Gabe as well so we’re retiring number 14," a coach said.

They took it a step further retiring the jerseys Gabe’s team wore. They're also hanging a "forever playing ball" with Gabe's picture on the field.

"Gabe has made such an impact on both Tim and I’s lives outstanding young man, an honor that I got to coach him," the coach said,

While a permanent spot for his plaque has yet to be designated, His family is thankful for the outpouring of support and countless memories shared.

"I was so proud of him because he’s come such a long way from the little kid I met to such a brave young man," his sister said.

FOX 13 previously asked the city of Kent if they have plans to make changes to the road where Gabe lost his life; officials have not confirmed plans, but did say incidents like these are considered when making changes.