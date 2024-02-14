Driver who had seizure could still face charges for killing woman at bus stop near SeaTac

A medical event may have been to blame for a crash that killed a woman who was waiting for a bus on the sidewalk near SeaTac on Sunday. Despite that, the driver could still face charges.

The King County Sheriff's Office says that driver Adam Graves hit a vehicle with his truck before jumping the curb and hitting and killing a woman on the sidewalk. Family members have identified her as Jacqueline "Jackie" Austin, 56.

Investigators say it appears that Graves had a seizure before the crash, but was still booked in jail for vehicular homicide and assault for failing to take medication to control his epilepsy.

Court documents indicate that Graves says he stopped taking his epilepsy medication around eight years ago but didn't stop driving despite having other seizures and another recent crash.

"Jackie had been a Costco worker for six years and that was her joy in life," said Dr. Theresa Stovall, Jackie's sister.

Family members say Jacqueline Austin was commuting to work when a driver lost control, killing her Sunday.

"She was at the bus stop, standing on the sidewalk, waiting for the bus to come, when the Ford F-150 truck ran a red light," said Stovall.

Stovall says her younger sister Jackie has been her protector and confidant since they were children.

"All of her life, she’s always been that sister you could call and tell your secrets to," said Stovall. "Jackie was my first best friend."

Their other sister, Esther, was on the phone with Jackie when she was hit.

"She was able to share with me that she heard the car hit her, and she heard people gasping," said Stovall. "There was a Good Samaritan that shielded Jackie’s body from other people who we were taking pictures."

After he was taken in for questioning, an investigator stated in court documents that Graves told them he'd had a seizure while driving.

"Graves admitted to driving the vehicle and told me that he had a seizure while driving. When I initially spoke with him, he was very confused and unable to answer basic questions. As time elapsed, he was able to be more coherent. As time elapsed, he was able to be more coherent. I am a former DRE and did not observe signs of impairment, and GRAVES provided a PBT of 0.000," documents said.

His passenger also told investigators, "He floored the gas pedal and was stiff, and she was unable to pull his leg off or steer the car. She said she remembered hitting another vehicle and striking the pedestrian who died."

Graves also reportedly told investigators about his recent medical history.

"Graves said he had been diagnosed as epileptic since the age of 11 and has not been taking medication since 2015."

Investigators went on to say in court documents that Graves knew the dangers of driving without being on medication.

"He said he knows driving as an epileptic who is unmedicated is dangerous and said that his most recent seizure was three months ago. He later told me that eight months ago, he crashed another vehicle due to having a seizure while driving."

Documents indicate that Graves was taken to the hospital and treated for broken bones. His passenger was treated for broken bones in her back and ribs.

Investigators stated in court documents that they had probable cause to make an arrest in the case.

"Due to Graves intentionally driving and not taking medication to treat his epilepsy, he drove with willful wanton disregard for the safety of others. Further, he admitted to knowledge of the danger of driving and recently crashed another vehicle due to having a seizure while driving, and drove anyway. This caused him to have a collision that resulted in the death of a pedestrian, and serious injury to his passenger. I have probable cause to believe he committed the crimes of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault."

The court did find probable cause for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. Bail was set at $75,000.

Although he was booked in jail and made a first appearance in court this week, Graves had not been charged as of Wednesday.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says that they are waiting for a referral from the King County Sheriff's Office, something that's needed in order to file charges in the case. The case currently remains under investigation with the King County Sheriff's Office.

While the family awaits justice, they urge others to share phone locations with their loved ones, which would have helped them locate Jackie sooner in this case.

"It is imperative that people simply share their phone location access to their family. You never know when something like this can happen," said Stovall. "Had we shared Jackie’s location on her phone, we would have been able to locate her two hours, well more than that, four hours sooner."