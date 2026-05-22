Driving on a WA ferry this Memorial Day weekend? Prepare for long waits

Travelers across the country are utilizing all modes of transportation for the holiday weekend, and in Washington, Washington State Ferries is preparing for a busy stretch of the year.

Washington State Ferries (WSF) expects to carry more than 350,000 riders between Thursday and Monday. Hundreds of travelers packed the Mukilteo ferry terminal on Friday afternoon to board vessels heading toward Whidbey Island.

Major delays expected on central routes

WSF officials warned that drivers should prepare for significant delays on the most popular routes.

"Mukilteo-Clinton, Edmonds-Kingston, and Seattle-Bainbridge — those are kind of our central Puget Sound routes that have the busiest ridership on a holiday weekend like this," WSF communications consultant Brian Vail said. "There is the potential for an hour, two-hour, even a three-hour wait for drivers to get on board."

Vail noted that while vehicle spaces are limited, each of these central routes operates with two boats, and there is plenty of walk-on capacity with minimal to no wait times for pedestrians.

Mixed reactions from travelers

For drivers waiting in the vehicle staging lanes on Friday, perspectives on the holiday congestion varied.

Daniel Benveniste, who was traveling to Whidbey Island, said he was not bothered by the delay. "I enjoy the wait, I enjoy the ride, and I enjoy the ferry," Benveniste said.

Conversely, Whidbey Island resident Lea Kouba found herself caught in the holiday rush by accident after scheduling an appointment a year in advance. "It’s embarrassing to be a resident of Whidbey Island sitting in the ferry line on a Friday before Memorial Day," Kouba said. "What is wrong with me?"

Increased patrols and line-cutting fines

The increase in riders has prompted state law enforcement to increase their presence around the ferry terminals.

The Washington State Patrol will have extra troopers stationed at terminals to monitor traffic and penalize drivers who attempt to cut in the ferry lines. The fine for line-cutting has risen over the last couple of years following an increase in incidents and now stands at $145.

For those planning a ferry trip this weekend, WSF officials recommend traveling early in the morning or late at night to find shorter lines. Drivers are also advised to be patient and enjoy the sights of local wildlife, as both a harbor seal and a gray whale were spotted near the Mukilteo terminal on Friday.

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