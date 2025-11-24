Suspected DUI, wrong-way driver arrested near Shelton, WA

The Brief Mason County Sheriff's Office deputy arrested a 55-year-old woman early Sunday after she was seen driving the wrong way at speeds exceeding 100 mph on US Highway 101. The driver was stopped by the deputy, who initially had to clear a separate traffic stop, and was subsequently arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence



A deputy arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence and traveling the wrong way on US Highway 101 in Mason County early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A Mason County Sheriff's Office deputy was conducting a traffic stop on the on-ramp to southbound US 101 from State Route 3 when a driver was seen traveling the wrong way on the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

The deputy cleared the initial stop and accelerated to intercept the driver.

Speeds reached more than 100 mph before the deputy caught up and stopped the vehicle.

The driver, a 55-year-old woman, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) after showing signs of impairment.

