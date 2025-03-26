Crews extinguish Everett, WA house fire caused by lightning strike

The Brief Crews extinguished a fire on the roof of a home in Everett that reportedly started after being struck by lightning. The home's electrical system had also been compromised. No injuries were reported.



Crews responded to a house fire in Everett that reportedly happened after lightning struck the home during Wednesday night's storm.

(Everett Fire Department)

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) made the initial announcement on social media at around 9:19 p.m.

According to the EFD, just before 8:30 p.m., crews responded to reports of a house fire near the intersection of Kromer Avenue and Laurel Drive.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a roof fire before it could spread. The home's electrical system had also been compromised, according to the EFD.

No injuries were reported.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media post by the Everett Fire Department.

MORE STORM COVERAGE FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Severe storm outbreak Wednesday night in Seattle

Seattle bracing for 'rare threat' of severe thunderstorms on Wednesday

Seattle hailstorm warning: How to protect your car from costly damage

Tips to stay safe during a Seattle lightning storm

Wednesday storms bring risks of lightning, hail and damaging winds to western WA

Possibility of tornadoes in Washington Wednesday

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.