The Brief If you hear thunder, move indoors to a sturdy building or a fully enclosed vehicle to avoid lightning strikes. Stay away from water, plumbing, corded electronics, and metal objects, as they can conduct electricity during a storm. Remain indoors for at least 30 minutes after the last thunderclap to ensure the storm has fully passed.



With thunderstorms expected to bring lightning strikes to Seattle, it’s important to know how to stay safe indoors and outdoors.

Lightning can be deadly, and according to the National Weather Service, there is no completely safe place outside during a thunderstorm.

Keep reading for what you need to know to protect yourself.

Lightning strike in Seattle area on August 17, 2024. (Courtesy of Bill Rockwell)

What to do if you are caught outside in a lightning storm

If you are outside when a storm approaches, the safest thing to do is get indoors immediately. But if no shelter is available, follow these tips to minimize your risk:

Avoid open areas

Stay away from fields, hilltops or ridgelines where you are the tallest object.

Steer clear of tall, isolated trees

If you are in a forest, find an area of shorter trees.

Stay away from water

Lightning can strike water and travel significant distances, so stay away from water sources.

Do not shelter under cliffs or rocky overhangs

These will not protect you from a strike.

Keep away from conductive objects

Avoid fences, power lines, metal poles and even wet ropes, as they can carry electricity.

What to do if you can't find shelter during a lightning storm?

If you cannot find shelter, crouch down with your feet together, minimizing contact with the ground. Do not lie flat, as this increases your exposure.

How to stay safe indoors during a lightning storm

Once inside, follow these precautions to avoid indirect lightning strikes:

Avoid corded phones

Use a cellphone or cordless phone instead.

Stay away from electrical equipment

Computers, TVs and appliances can conduct electricity if struck, so do not use them during a lightning storm.

Don’t touch plumbing

Avoid taking showers, washing dishes or using sinks during a lightning storm.

Stay clear of windows, doors

Lightning can enter buildings through conductive materials, so you should stay clear of windows and doors.

Protect pets and electronics

Doghouses are not safe, and surge protectors may not be enough to prevent damage to electronics.

Protecting your home, car in a lightning storm

Lightning surges can travel through wiring and plumbing, potentially causing fires or damaging electronics. To reduce risk follow these recommendations from the National Weather Service:

Unplug appliances before a storm if possible.

Install surge protectors, but note they may not fully protect against a direct strike.

Avoid leaning against concrete walls or floors, which may contain conductive material.

What to do if you are driving during a lightning storm

Stay inside your car. Vehicles with metal roofs offer protection by directing the lightning around passengers.

Do not touch metal components and avoid contact with the car’s frame or wired electronics.

Pull over safely if necessary.

Avoid stopping under trees or near tall objects that could fall onto your vehicle.

What to do if someone is struck by lightning

If a person is struck, call 911 immediately.

Lightning victims do not carry an electrical charge and are safe to touch. Begin CPR if necessary and use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) if one is available.

When is it safe to go outside again following a lightning storm?

Lightning can strike even after a storm seems to have passed. The National Weather Service recommends waiting at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder before resuming outdoor activities.

The best way to stay safe is to plan ahead. If thunderstorms are forecast, adjust your plans accordingly and seek shelter early. Also, remember the National Weather Service’s key rule: "When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors!"

The Source: Information for this story came from the National Weather Service and FOX 13 Seattle's meteorologists.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Deputies shoot suspect in Spanaway, WA

‘Happy Face’ serial killer nearly confessed brutal murders to WA teen daughter

Police investigate DV shooting at Redmond, WA, apartment complex

Two teens arrested after shooting at father, son near Kitsap Mall in WA

Bobcat or cougar? Magnolia residents report close call with wild cat

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.