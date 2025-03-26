The Brief Seattle is facing a rare hailstorm threat, with large hail potentially damaging cars. Drivers should park in garages or cover their vehicles to prevent costly repairs. If caught in a storm, stay inside your car and avoid driving until it passes.



As severe thunderstorms move into the Seattle area, large hail is expected to hit Wednesday evening, potentially causing damage to cars left exposed.

With hailstones capable of cracking windshields and denting body panels, now is the time to take action to keep your vehicle safe.

Keep reading for tips on how to protect your car from costly damage.

Before the storm: Plan ahead

Park in a garage or covered area

If you have access to a garage, carport or parking garage, move your car inside to prevent hail damage.

Use public parking options

If you don’t have a covered spot at home, consider parking at a public garage like the Eastgate or South Bellevue Park & Ride.

Cover your car

If no indoor parking is available, use thick blankets, a car cover or even floor mats to protect your windshield and hood.

In an email to FOX 13 Seattle, PEMCO Insurance said, "If you're home, make sure to park your car in a garage or carport. If neither are available, consider covering your car with moving blankets. Even floor mats or rugs can help protect your windows."

Secure outdoor items

Strong winds can turn patio furniture, garbage cans and loose objects into projectiles that could damage your car.

Brian Johnson, manager of the MAACO auto body shop on the Pottsville Pike in Muhlenberg Township makes an estimate on one of the cars damaged by the hail storm which hit the area. (Harold Hoch/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

During the storm: Stay safe

Avoid driving

Hail can reduce visibility and create hazardous road conditions. If you must drive, slow down and pull over in a safe location away from trees and power lines.

Seek shelter if caught outside

If you are on the road and hail begins, look for a covered parking structure or a gas station canopy.

Stay inside your vehicle

If no shelter is available, remain inside, move away from windows and wait for the storm to pass.

Cars that were damaged by hail. At the Elia Auto Service Auto Body Shop in Reading on May 23, 2014. (en Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

After the storm: Check for damage

Inspect your car

Look for dents, cracked windows or damage to the roof and hood.

Take photos for insurance

Document any damage before making repairs. Most comprehensive auto insurance policies cover hail damage, so file a claim if necessary.

Adriana Ocampo discovers the hail damage on her rental car at the Marriott Residence Inn in Louisville. (Cliff Grassmick/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

Schedule repairs quickly

Auto body shops may see a surge in hail-damage repairs, so book an appointment as soon as possible.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Bellevue Police Department, Pemco Insurance and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

