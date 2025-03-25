The Brief A rare setup of strong and severe storms is in place for western Washington Wednesday evening, bringing risks of lightning, hail, and heavy winds and rain. The unusual event will have plenty of warm, humid air interacting with a strong area of low pressure and cold front.



A strong storm system is moving into western Washington Wednesday night, with the severe weather possibly posing a threat to the Pacific Northwest. It's expected to move from south to north.

Record warmth around Western Washington on Tuesday. Several locations shattered record highs today. Sea-Tac warmed to 73 today, shattering the old record of 64 degrees. Olympia made it to 71 beating the old record of 67. Bellingham and Quillayute also broke their records today too. Another warm day is forecast tomorrow with a few spots filtering with record highs once again.

More record warmth on the way to Western Washington on Wednesday.

A rare setup of strong and severe storms is in place for Wednesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of western Washington and Puget Sound under a slight risk. This is an unusual event with plenty of warm, humid air interacting with a strong area of low pressure and cold front. The main risks with the storms will be dangerous and frequent lightning, damaging winds along with heavy rain and hail. There is also a slight risk of isolated weak tornadoes.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact Western Washington on Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Most of the day on Wednesday will be calm with plenty of time to heat up, destabilizing our atmosphere. By the evening, the cold front will push northward through Puget Sound and western Washington. Storms will lift northward beginning around 6 p.m. through the overnight hours. Thursday morning will be much calmer.

Record warmth combined with a strong low and a cold front will lead to strong and severe storms on Wednesday evening.

After a stormy day on Wednesday, we will cool back off once again with slight chances of rain throughout the week.

Stormy weather will impact Seattle and Western Washington on Wednesday.

