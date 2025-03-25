The Brief Seattle will experience record warmth on Tuesday, with temperatures nearing 70 degrees, well above the average for this time of year. A strong to severe thunderstorm threat is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing lightning, heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. The stormy weather will subside by early Thursday, with cooler temperatures and scattered showers expected for the rest of the week.



After record warmth on Tuesday, the Seattle area is bracing for a rare threat of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Highs will approach 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon in Seattle: storms will follow on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs on Tuesday will soar above average, with record warmth possible around many places in western Washington.

Several communities could see their first 70-degree temperatures in 2025. The record for March 25 at Sea-Tac Airport is 64 degrees. It was set in 1969.

Temperatures will land on either side of 70 degrees in Seattle on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Risk of strong to severe thunderstorms

On Wednesday afternoon and evening, weather models show a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

There's a slight risk (level one of five) for severe thunderstorms in Western Washington on Wednesday.

Small risk of tornadoes in WA, OR

While severe thunderstorms can produce funnel clouds and tornadoes, the Storm Prediction Center is forecasting a very small risk of tornadoes in Washington and Oregon.

While the tornado risk is slight, it's higher than we usually see in the Pacific Northwest.

The main threats on Wednesday evening will be lightning, locally heavy rainfall, hail and damaging straight-line winds.

What is the timeline of Wednesday's storm?

The best chance for thunderstorm development will be between 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, with the threat of severe thunderstorms wrapping up in the overnight period.

The Bottom Line:

It's going to be a wild evening starting during the evening commute. Be ready for localized flooding on the roads as these storms move from south to north.

Strong to severe thunderstorms will impact Western Washington Wednesday evening. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thunderstorms to transition to light showers

Late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, thunderstorms will transition to light showers as the front passes through the region.

A cooler air mass will drop temperatures into the mid 50s the rest of the week with showers at times.

Looking Ahead:

Next weekend, the Seattle area will be more dry than wet.

Stormy weather could impact Seattle and Western Washington on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

