The Brief We're expecting Tuesday to be the warmest day of the year so far, with highs approaching records by the late afternoon. It will be short-lived though, as a stormy day sets in on Wednesday more wet and cool weather returns beginning Thursday.



Get ready for potential record-high temperatures on Tuesday, followed by a stormy Wednesday.

Several consecutive days of snow leading into the weekend, totaling around a foot in our Cascades passes, helped increase our snowpack. Sunday's atmospheric river increased the snow levels bringing mainly rain to our higher elevations, but we get another round of snow by the end of this week and into the weekend.

Recent snowfall increased the snowpack in all our area mountains.

What's next:

After a cool, wet start to the month of March, we will finally see some spring weather. Following some morning fog on Tuesday, skies will clear and turn partly cloudy with highs approaching records by the late afternoon. Tuesday will easily be the warmest day we have seen so far this year.

Spring weather makes as appearance in Western Washington with near record warmth on Tuesday.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a potentially stormy day for us. A strong storm off the coast will lead to an unstable atmosphere with a rare marginal risk for severe storms. Storms will increase into the evening hours and may produce heavy rain, thunder and lightning along with small hail. Some flash flooding is also possible.

A chance for thunderstorms with heavy rain, hail, lightning and damaging winds is possible.

Our record warmth and sunshine will be short-lived as a stormy day sets on Wednesday with more wet and cool weather returning beginning Thursday.

After a nice Tuesday, we return to cooler and wetter conditions later in the week.

The Source: Information in this story is from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Ilona McCauley and the National Weather Service.

