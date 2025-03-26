LIVE UPDATES: Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Seattle, Portland

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of western Washington and Oregon on Wednesday for the potential threat of hail, lightning, strong winds and heavy rain.

The FOX 13 Seattle team has reporters on the ground and meteorologists poring through data to bring you up-to-the-minute information on the storm.

Keep reading for the latest updates on Wednesday's storm.

6:23 p.m. - NWS issues special weather statement for areas in Clallam County, WA

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Port Angeles, Neah Bay and Clallam Bay, warning residents to expect 40 mph wind gusts and nickel-sized hail until 6:45 p.m.

5:21 p.m. - NWS issues special weather statement for areas in Grays Harbor County, WA

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement for Neilton, Humptulips, and Amanda Park, warning residents to expect 40 mph wind gusts and pea-sized hail until 5:45 p.m.

5:20 p.m. - Grays Harbor PUD reports 8,400 customers without power in Ocean Shores, WA

According to Gray's Harbor PUD, the power is out for 8,400 customers in Ocean Shores and Oyehut. PUD says the outage is storm-related, but the exact cause has not been identified.

There is no estimated time of restoration. Customers are encouraged to check GHPUD's website for updates.

3:16 p.m. - Sea-Tac Airport prepares for possible disruptions

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport announced via social media that its teams are prepared to respond as needed to the upcoming severe-weather event on Wednesday.

3:12 p.m. - NWS issues severe thunderstorm watch

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Oregon and Washington until 9:00 p.m.

2:16 p.m. - Lightning reported in King County, WA

The National Weather Service reports that lightning strikes have already been reported in south King County.

1:06 p.m. - Seattle Public Schools cancels all after-school activities

All after-school activities have been canceled for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), as the region braces for a rare threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The Seattle Public Schools administration building in Seattle, Wash. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Seattle Public Schools made the announcement to families and staff via email Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to the forecasted hazardous weather conditions, we are canceling all events scheduled for this evening," said the SPS Office of Public Affairs. "To prioritize the safety of our students and staff, all school buildings will be closed after 5 p.m."

12:46 p.m. - WA ferries warn riders of possible delays, cancelations

Washington State Ferries (WSF) is warning passengers to brace for service disruptions and rough sailings as a severe storm moves through the region Wednesday evening.

This is a developing event; check back for the latest updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the National Weather Service and original reporting by the FOX 13 Seattle team.

