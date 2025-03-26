WA ferries warn riders of possible disruptions, rough sailings amid storm

The Brief Washington State Ferries is warning passengers to brace for delays and cancelations on Wednesday. Passengers should also prepare for rough sailings as a severe storm moves through the region.



Washington State Ferries (WSF) is warning passengers to brace for service disruptions and rough sailings as a severe storm moves through the region Wednesday evening.

A Washington State Ferry is seen in Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle) Expand

"We’ve got potential for nasty weather tonight," announced WSF via social media at 12:46 p.m. "Make sure to pack the Dramamine if sailing with us and expect rough seas."

WSF says delays and cancelations are possible. You can check the status of your ferry sailing schedule by route through WSF’s website.

Can a ferry get struck by lightning during a storm?

Washington State Ferries is letting travelers know that they will be safe if lightning hits a vessel. "In the rare case lightning strikes, it hits a rod atop the boat and is redirected to the water," WSF said in their Wednesday afternoon social media post.

How will WA ferries prepare for the storm?

In its Wednesday afternoon social media post, WSF said they may load their ferries to full vehicle capacity and operate at slower speeds to better stabilize the vessel during rough seas.

WSF is encouraging passengers to check for rider alerts for updates on delays or cancelations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story comes from a social media post by Washington State Ferries.

