SPS cancels after-school activities due to severe storm threat in WA

All after-school activities have been canceled for Seattle Public Schools (SPS), as the region braces for a rare threat of strong to severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Seattle Public Schools made the announcement to families and staff via email Wednesday afternoon.

"Due to the forecasted hazardous weather conditions, we are canceling all events scheduled for this evening," said the SPS Office of Public Affairs. "To prioritize the safety of our students and staff, all school buildings will be closed after 5 p.m."

SPS says the cancelations include the Board Community Engagement session at Rainier Beach High School, which was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. SPS says the meeting will be rescheduled in the next few weeks.

All sports and after-school activities will end early enough for parents to safely pick up their students.

SPS district staff will be closely monitoring weather conditions overnight and provide updates through their website.

"We apologize for the short notice but want to prioritize the safety of our community and staff." — SPS Office of Public Affairs

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this article came from an email sent to families and staff by the Seattle Public Schools Office of Public Affairs.

