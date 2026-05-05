Northbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle closed after crash

The Brief A crash involving a car and a motorcycle has forced the complete closure of the northbound Interstate 5 express lanes in Seattle Tuesday. Traffic is backing up to Denny Way on the main lanes as investigators work under the Convention Center, and there is currently no estimate for when the lanes will reopen.



Northbound Interstate 5 express lanes are closed Tuesday afternoon following a car and motorcycle crash under the Convention Center that left at least one person injured.

What we know:

A crash involving a car and a motorcycle is blocking the right lane of the northbound I-5 express lanes Tuesday. The incident occurred under the Convention Center and involves reported injuries.

Because of the ongoing investigation, officials have completely closed the express lanes to all traffic. Currently, there is no estimated time for when the lanes will be back open.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear what caused the crash between the car and the motorcycle or the current condition of those injured.

Local perspective:

With the express lanes closed, drivers should expect much heavier traffic than usual on the northbound I-5 mainline. The backup already reached Denny Way.

Travelers are encouraged to adjust their routes or travel schedules if possible.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Washington State Patrol.

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