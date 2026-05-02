Families kick off AANHPI Heritage Month at Seattle Center, more celebrations to come

A vibrant celebration of music, art, and performances transformed the Armory Food and Event Hall at the Seattle Center on Saturday, marking the start of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

The event, which has been organized by a volunteer community for more than 20 years, featured cultural displays from across the region's diverse AANHPI populations. Organizers estimated that between 3,000 and 4,000 people attended the day's festivities.

Showcasing cultural diversity in Seattle

Peter Tsai, chairperson of the volunteer community behind the event, said the celebration involves more than 60 different groups. The goal is to highlight the various cultures and activities thriving within the local community.

AANHPI Heritage Month celebrations at Seattle Center

What they're saying:

"We are probably one of the largest, collectively, communities in the greater Seattle, King County, and the state of Washington as a whole," Tsai said. "We present this to the community in a way to show the rich diversity, cultures, and activities that are happening."

Preserving traditions for future generations

In addition to educating the public, the event serves as a vital tool for cultural preservation. Attendees noted the importance of the environment for families and the "vibes" of the celebration.

AANHPI Heritage Month celebrations at Seattle Center

For local business owners like Solana Rolloazo, owner of Sol’s Creation, the event is personal. Rolloazo hand-makes intricate leis, hand-cutting and folding each petal, and creates crocheted items and all-natural lotion sticks.

"Being fourth generation in this Seattle area and being in my community, I think it means honoring people that have done the hard work to get us to where we are," Rolloazo said.

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