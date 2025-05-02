Family of murdered Auburn teen raise cash reward in hope of answers

The Brief Ten months after the shooting death of 16-year-old Xavier Landry in Auburn, his family has increased a cash reward to $4,000 for information leading to the perpetrators. Xavier's mother, Lonnisha Landry, is seeking justice and forgiveness, urging those involved to come forward, while coping with her loss by founding a nonprofit to support siblings of murder victims. Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is assisting in the effort to find answers, as the family continues to seek closure and accountability for Xavier's death.



It’s been 10 months since someone shot and killed a 16-year-old in Auburn, and there are still no answers as to who is behind it all.

That is why the family has now increased a cash reward to whoever can help give those answers.

Xavier Landry’s mom, Lonnisha, told FOX 13 Seattle these last 10 months have been hard. In one night, her firstborn was taken from her.

"Xavier was love," Landry said. "He was light, he was fun, he made people smile."

The backstory:

On July 12, someone shot and killed Xavier near an Auburn gas station, according to investigators. "They shot him seven times, five times in the chest, twice in the back," Landry said. "My son was one that never carried guns, never went out and harmed anyone."

All these months later and she’s still waiting for answers as to who pulled that trigger.

"It flipped my world upside down," she said. "These last 10 months have been extremely hard, but I have been finding ways to turn my pain into purpose."

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound told FOX 13 Seattle that a donation from Xavier’s family has raised the cash reward from $1,000 to $4,000.

"My hope is that the three that were involved that night that shot my son down, I hope that they are caught, and I hope that justice is served," Landry said.

She just wants them to come forward. "I want to be able to forgive you, so I hope you're remorseful," Landry said. "You took somebody that meant a lot to me and the world, so please just come forward. I am willing to change the narrative, I don't want to be mad, and I don't want to be angry, I want to be able to forgive."

Landry has started the nonprofit Just/Us Loved Ones to help siblings of murder victims cope in therapeutic ways. She said if you know something, say something.

The Source:

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Jamie Tompkins claims Seattle police scandal was a setup. Here’s why

Social media says Seattle ports are empty — but data shows growth

Irish woman returning from visiting sick father detained at Tacoma ICE facility

Idaho judge slams Bryan Kohberger's ‘hollow’ attempt to dodge death penalty

First confirmed Pacific Northwest sighting of invasive Chinese mitten crab

WA pilot program offers free walk-on ferry rides to San Juan Islands

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.