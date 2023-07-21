Fans line up for Taylor Swift merchandise ahead of Lumen Field shows

The wait is soon over for Taylor Swift fans. Her sold-out Eras Tour concert arrives this weekend.

The tour organizes an early merch day for fans to get their hands on official apparel and other souvenirs ahead of the shows. Merch truck doors opened at 10 a.m. Friday, however, Swifties got there much earlier.

Fans were not allowed to get in line until 8 a.m., so some waited across the street. FOX13 spoke with fans who saifd they were waiting since 3 a.m. to assure they'd get the merch they wanted. Hundreds of people lined Occidental Avenue by Lumen Field with folding chairs and blankets. Some people brought books to read or played on their phone. There were many Swifties making friendship bracelets and trading as they waited as well. Which, if you're familiar with the Eras Tour, is a tradition for the shows.

FOX 13 spoke with handfuls of people in the crowd, and the consensus answer for what people were in line to purchase was the distressed midnight blue crewneck that says Eras Tour on the front and all the tour locations on the back. The black hoodie was also a popular response.

Part of the appeal to come get merch early is that those items are exclusive to on-site and can't be bought online. Some items have sold out at other tour stops.

Early merch day for Eras Tour runs through 7 p.m. outside Lumen Field on the northwest and south ends of the stadium.

