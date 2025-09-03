Fatal 2-car crash fully blocks westbound SR 18 in Auburn, WA

The Brief Westbound State Route 18 was blocked in Auburn due to a fatal crash involving two cars. The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Southeast 304th Street. Traffic is being detoured and drivers are told to expect delays.



All westbound lanes of State Route 18 were blocked in Auburn Wednesday night due to a fatal two-car collision.

What we know:

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at Southeast 304th Street.

via WSP Trooper Rick Johnson

Washington State Patrol confirmed at least one person died in the crash, and two cars were involved.

Traffic was being detoured onto 304th Street. Drivers are told to expect delays and drive with caution.

As of 10:30 p.m., there was no ETA for when the roadway will reopen.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Washington State Department of Transportation and Washington State Patrol.

