WA deputies rescue father, son after Jeep flips down ravine in Snoqualmie

The Brief A father flipped his Jeep 60 feet down a snowy ravine while off-roading with his son near Snoqualmie Pass. The King County Sheriff's Office released dash and bodycam video of the rescue.



Newly released video shows King County deputies rescuing a father who had flipped his Jeep 60 feet down a ravine near Snoqualmie Pass in February.

(King County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), a father and son decided to go off-roading in separate cars during extreme winter conditions on the night of Feb. 16.

At around 10:15 p.m., a deputy from the northeast precinct responded to reports of an injury accident near Humpback Trailhead on Forest Service Road 5510, which is accessed off I-90 at Exit 47.

While en route to the scene, the deputy found an ambulance that had also gotten stuck, and the AID unit had to ride in the deputy’s Ford F-150 to reach the destination. Once they arrived, they had to scale about 40 feet down the snowy ravine.

The Jeep had landed upside down, wedged against some trees. The 54-year-old driver was clearly in pain when first responders made contact.

The man was stabilized and wrapped in extra jackets to keep warm until more help arrived. The responding deputy offered two of his own department jackets to provide additional warmth.

Using a basket and pulley system, rescuers pulled the patient back up the slope. By the time the patient had been hoisted to the top of the hill, the deputy had been out in the snow for more than 90 minutes.

The driver was then taken to Harborview Medical Center with fractured ribs and a possible broken jaw.

What we don't know:

The Jeep could not be impounded, so as far as we know, it likely remains upside down in the trees.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from the King County Sheriff's Office.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Here's where Seattle renters are relocating

74-year-old skier dies after fall at Stevens Pass

Body cameras capture struggle during Pierce County DUI arrest

Seattle's Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2025 lineup, changes to event

Could Bryan Kohberger’s autism defense for capital murder set a precedent?

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.