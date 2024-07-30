Here's why flags in Washington were flying at half-staff Tuesday

Flags across Washington state were flying at half-staff Tuesday in honor of former Representative Georgette Valle, who passed away at the age of 99.

Governor Jay Inslee issued the directive to lower the Washington state and United States flags at all state agency facilities, reflecting on Valle’s significant contributions to the state.

Valle served in the Washington State Legislature for 24 years, representing the 31st and 34th districts. Her tenure was marked by a steadfast commitment to social justice, environmental issues, and women's rights. Valle's legacy includes her advocacy for education and her efforts to enhance the welfare of her constituents.

Inslee expressed his sorrow over Valle's passing and emphasized the importance of recognizing her decades of public service. In his directive, he encouraged other government entities, citizens, and businesses to participate in this gesture of respect.

The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset.

A memorial service for Valle was held at 4 p.m. at the Normandy Park United Church of Christ, where friends, family and community members gathered to celebrate her life and legacy.

Valle is remembered as a pioneering figure who made a lasting impact on her community and state. Her dedication to public service and her many accomplishments have left an indelible mark on Washington’s legislative history.

