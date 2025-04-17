Flu-related deaths in WA reach near 10-year high, DOH says

The Brief Flu-related deaths in Washington have risen to 388 this season. Most deaths were among adults 65 and older, with 220 outbreaks reported in long-term care facilities. The DOH says the current risk of contracting the flu in Washington is low.



Flu-related deaths in Washington state have reached a near 10-year high, according to new numbers from the Washington state Department of Health (DOH).

The DOH reports that 388 Washingtonians have died from the flu so far during the 2024–2025 season. The flu-related death toll reached 132 during the 2023–2024 season, marking an increase of approximately 194% from last year.

Of this year’s lab-confirmed deaths, 302 were people 65 and older, and 220 flu outbreaks have occurred in long-term care facilities. According to the DOH, most of the older adults who died had underlying health conditions.

Three flu-related deaths this season were children.

Flu-related deaths in WA through the years

By the numbers:

The DOH provided information on lab-confirmed, reported flu-related deaths in Washington from 2016 through 2025:

2024–2025 (to date): 388

2023–2024: 132

2022–2023: 272

2021–2022: 26

2020–2021: 0

2019–2020: 114

2018–2019: 241

2017–2018: 296

2016–2017: 276

Age breakdown of flu-related deaths in WA

Ages 0–4: 2

Ages 5–17: 1

Ages 18–29: 4

Ages 30–49: 24

Ages 50–64: 55

Ages 65+: 302

Washington State Influenza Update

The DOH says the current risk of contracting the flu in Washington is low.

What you can do:

Health officials continue to emphasize that the best protection against the flu is vaccination. People are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and stay home when sick.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Washington State Influenza Update for Week 14 (March 30–April 5, 2025), provided by the Department of Health.

