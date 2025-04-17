Flu-related deaths in WA reach near 10-year high, DOH says
Flu-related deaths in Washington state have reached a near 10-year high, according to new numbers from the Washington state Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH reports that 388 Washingtonians have died from the flu so far during the 2024–2025 season. The flu-related death toll reached 132 during the 2023–2024 season, marking an increase of approximately 194% from last year.
Of this year’s lab-confirmed deaths, 302 were people 65 and older, and 220 flu outbreaks have occurred in long-term care facilities. According to the DOH, most of the older adults who died had underlying health conditions.
Three flu-related deaths this season were children.
Flu-related deaths in WA through the years
By the numbers:
The DOH provided information on lab-confirmed, reported flu-related deaths in Washington from 2016 through 2025:
- 2024–2025 (to date): 388
- 2023–2024: 132
- 2022–2023: 272
- 2021–2022: 26
- 2020–2021: 0
- 2019–2020: 114
- 2018–2019: 241
- 2017–2018: 296
- 2016–2017: 276
Age breakdown of flu-related deaths in WA
- Ages 0–4: 2
- Ages 5–17: 1
- Ages 18–29: 4
- Ages 30–49: 24
- Ages 50–64: 55
- Ages 65+: 302
Washington State Influenza Update
The DOH says the current risk of contracting the flu in Washington is low.
What you can do:
Health officials continue to emphasize that the best protection against the flu is vaccination. People are also encouraged to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and stay home when sick.
The Source: Information for this story comes from the Washington State Influenza Update for Week 14 (March 30–April 5, 2025), provided by the Department of Health.
MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE
Missing WA grandmother's remains found buried under shed
These 2 WA trails rank among best in US, new study finds
Reddit: Seattle crosswalk hacked with voice message mocking Jeff Bezos
37 earthquakes recorded in Okanogan County, WA, over the past week
Auburn, WA business employee, co-owner speak out after building burns during police search
Comedian Jeff Dunham previews his upcoming Tacoma Dome show
Seattle woman arrested for pit bull attacks: ‘Let him do his thing’
To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.
Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.