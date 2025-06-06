Fred Meyer, QFC stay open after union votes to authorize strike

The Brief Fred Meyer and QFC grocery stores will remain open after union workers voted to authorize a strike. The union workers are pressing for improved wages and more affordable groceries for customers. The average Fred Meyer and QFC employee earns $25.36 per hour.



Fred Meyer and QFC stores will remain open despite union workers voting to authorize a strike after rejecting their latest contract.

The Puget Sound grocery stores voted to authorize a strike by over 97%, but the companies acknowledged Thursday that the vote does not make a strike inevitable.

What they're saying:

"A strike at this stage is an unnecessary and disruptive action – especially given the meaningful wage increases and industry-leading healthcare we’re offering at the bargaining table," said Todd Kammeyer, president of Fred Meyer, in a statement. "We remain committed to continuing negotiations in good faith and urge union leadership to do the same."

Fred Meyer and QFC currently offer healthcare coverage for employees and their families, with options that cost employees $100 per month, lower than state averages.

Current Fred Meyer and QFC employees make $25.36 per hour on average, over 50% more than the state minimum wage of $16.66 and around 23% more than the Seattle minimum wage of $20.76.

All Fred Meyer and QFC stores will remain open, and no date for a strike has been announced.

The Source: Information in this article is from the UFCW 3000 Union, and a Fred Meyer press release.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Travis Decker manhunt: 'Remote' areas of 5 WA counties told to lock doors

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Key figures from Bryan Kohberger's youth summoned to Idaho for student murders trial

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.