Ganja White Night heading to Seattle for 'Sprouted Tour'

Ganja White Night is coming to Seattle this month with a show at the WAMU theater.

As part of his Sprouted Tour, the artists will play on Apr. 19 with Boogie T, Distinct Motive and Mr. Bill.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 30: Charlie "Erwan" Dodson and Benjamin "Bamby" Bayeul of Ganja White Night perform during the 2019 Electric Zoo Festival at Randall's Island on August 30, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The show will kick off at 6 p.m. when doors open. The concert is general admission with standing room only.

Just one day before this show, tickets go on sale for Ice Cube's concert at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Source: Information for this article comes from the WAMU Theater website.

