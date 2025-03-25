The Brief Garfield High School was temporarily placed on lockdown after three juveniles reportedly tried to steal items from a Seattle Grocery Outlet. Officers say the suspects tried to get away with $50 worth of items and implied that they had a firearm before fleeing.



Garfield High School was placed on lockdown after a reported robbery at a Grocery Outlet near the school on Tuesday, Seattle Police said.

What we know:

According to SPD, officers responded to a robbery at the Grocery Outlet near Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street at 12:38 p.m.

Employees at the store reported that three juvenile suspects attempted to steal $50 worth of items, which were recovered after a brief struggle.

The suspects allegedly implied they had a firearm and fled westbound. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Garfield High School and Nova High School were subsequently placed on lockdown as officers searched for the juvenile suspects.

Police said a track of the suspects led back to the entrance of Garfield HS. No arrests were made.

Officers collected evidence from the scene, and the school lockdowns were later lifted.

Seattle police are still investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Police Department.

