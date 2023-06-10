Good News Only: 10-year-old girl survives 24 hours in the Cascades, deer spotted swimming with orca

article

A 10-year-old girl who went missing in the Cascades was found alive in the Cle Elum River Valley. Whale watchers had a rare encounter when they spotted a deer swimming with an orca whale near San Juan Island. Washington's high school football championships will be played at Husky Stadium in 2023.

Here are the top stories of the week; Good News Only.

Found alive: How a 10-year-old girl survived 24 hours alone in the Washington woods

A 10-year-old girl who had been reported missing on Sunday afternoon, was found alive in the Cle Elum River Valley on Monday.

PHOTOS: Whale watchers spot a deer swimming alongside an orca near San Juan Island

Whale watchers boating near San Juan Island had an unexpected encounter with an orca and a deer last Sunday.

High school football championships to be played at Husky Stadium, WIAA reaches one-year deal with UW

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 12: A Washington cheerleader calls for more crowd noise at Husky Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After reaching a deal with the University of Washington, the Washington state high school football championships will be moving to Husky Stadium in 2023, according to SBLive Sports.

Washington adopts proposals to rename nature sites containing Indigenous slur

View of Ann Lake from Maple Pass in the Okanogan–Wenatchee National Forest, Washington. (Miguel Vieira // CC BY 2.0)

On Tuesday, the Washington State Board of Natural Resources officially renamed five geographic features that previously bore names that were derogatory to Native American women.

Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin's mother announces children's book in his memory

Slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin's mother Stacy unveiled a new tattoo in her son's own handwriting Monday as she announced a children's book written in his memory and revealed her family plans to skip the trial of his suspected killer.

