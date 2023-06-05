Idaho murders victim Ethan Chapin's mother announces children's book in his memory, will skip Kohberger trial

Slain University of Idaho student Ethan Chapin's mother Stacy unveiled a new tattoo in her son's own handwriting Monday as she announced a children's book written in his memory and revealed her family plans to skip the trial of his suspected killer.

Stacy Chapin's "The Boy Who Wore Blue," was released Thursday and is available now at Barnes and Noble and Amazon.

Lana Lee, whose other credits include "Ballerina On Wheels" and "The Reading Seed," illustrated the new book, according to the book chain.

Stacy Chapin told NBC's Savannah Guthrie she and her family do not plan on attending the trial of Bryan Kohberger.

The family's efforts are focused on positivity instead – including her book and the "Ethan’s Smile" foundation, which they helped start at Tulip Valley Farms in Mount Vernon, Washington, where he had worked during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

The book is based on her son's childhood and Chapin said she was inspired to write it after learning that someone was working on a book about her son's murder.

"My best friend sent me a news release that an author had been given the rights of the story to tell of these kids," she said. "And as a mom you're like, how does somebody write a story about people that they don't know?"

Photo of the Chapin triplets announcing they were going to University of Idaho. (Stacy Chapin)

Appearing on "Today," she said that after that, the story of "The Boy Who Wore Blue" came to her in the middle of the night.

She also showed off her new tattoo, written in her son's handwriting and reading, "I love you mom," followed by a hand-drawn heart and her son's name.

Jim and Stacy Chapin's son Ethan was one of four University of Idaho students murdered last November. (Hannah Ray Lambert for Fox News Digital)

The tattoo artist took the lettering from a card Ethan once sent to his mother, she said.

Ethan Chapin was one of four University of Idaho students killed in an off-campus rental home on Nov. 13 when an intruder snuck in around 4 a.m. with a large knife, according to police in Moscow, Idaho.

The others were his girlfriend, 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, and her two 21-year-old housemates, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. Two other young women were spared during the attack, including one who told police she saw a masked man leaving out the back sliding door after she heard signs of a struggle.

The suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was studying for a Ph.D. in criminology at the neighboring Washington State University.

He is being held without bail at the Latah County jail in Moscow on four charges of first-degree murder and a felony burglary charge.

District Judge John Judge set his trial date for Oct. 2. Kohberger could face the death penalty if convicted.

Judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf during his arraignment last month.

"Ethan’s Smile" will fund scholarships for students in Skagit Valley, Washington, to the University of Idaho.

