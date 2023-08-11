Good News Only: King Felix County dubbed, Blind toddler sees for the first time & more

Check out some of these Good News Only headlines you may have missed from the week!

King Felix County

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced as Seattle celebrates Hernandez this weekend, King County will be known for the day as King Felix County.

Watch: Legally blind toddler bursts with joy after seeing parents clearly for 1st time

Theo Zgoda, an 11-month-old from Buffalo, New York, got a new pair of glasses that allowed him to see his parents clearly for the first time.

A boy who is legally blind was recorded seeing his parents clearly for the very first time and it is precious.

Theo Zgoda, 11 months old, of Buffalo, New York, was given a pair of glasses that would allow him to see the world around him clearly for the first time in his life. In the video, after the glasses were placed on his face, Theo looked around him and burst into a huge smile.

‘We are proud of you’: 8-year-old saves great-grandfather’s life after ATV accident

Alli Glass, 8, is being credited with saving her great-grandfather after a late-night four-wheeling accident almost took his life.(Source: Franklin Parish Sheriff's Office)

A young Louisiana girl is being credited with saving her great-grandfather’s life after a late-night 4-wheeling accident earlier this week.

She was able to help her 83-year-old great-grandfather keep his head above water, even though he was pinned by an ATV in a small canal. She was able to then lift him out of the water and ran home so her mother could call 911.

Washington state task force sending 45 first responders to Hawaii to assist with search and rescue

Washington State is sending 45 members of its Task Force-1 to assist with search and rescue efforts as wildfires continue to ravage the Hawaiian Islands. They provide physical search and rescue operations in collapsed structures, emergency medical care, K-9 searches for human remains, among other duties.

Sanitation worker finds wandering toddler on street, helps her find home

Sanitation worker Jon Webb spotted a wandering toddler on his route and helped her get home. (Credit: Asheville City Government)

Asheville (North Carolina) City Government posted that Jon Webb noticed a small child walking on the side of the road and didn't spot an adult nearby. Officials said his instincts kicked in, and he took the child's hand. He then walked the toddler around the street, hoping to spot a front-yard filled with toys. Instead, he saw a house with an open door.