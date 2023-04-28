Good News Only: 7th grader saves classmates after bus driver passes out, FDA approves outdoor dining with dogs

article

A seventh grader saved the lives of more than 60 of his classmates after his grabbed the wheel of the school bus when the driver fell unconscious. 73 years after going missing, a Korean War Medal of Honor recipient's remains have finally been identified. And scientists have discovered three new sea worms that glow in the dark.

Here are FOX 13's top stories of the week; Good News Only.

Video: 7th grader grabs wheel of school bus after driver fell unconscious

Screen capture from video released by Warren Consolidated Schools.

Warrren Consolidated Schools released video showing the tense moments where 7th-grade hero Dillon Reeves took the wheel of his school bus after the driver fell unconscious on Wednesday.

Video shows the driver nod off about 50 seconds in, Dillon enters the frame shortly after and gabs the steering wheel, while applying the brake - guiding the bus to a safe stop on Masonic Boulevard near Bunert Road. Superintendent Robert Livernois said at that point the bus was beginning to veer into what would have been oncoming traffic.

"Someone call 911. Now," he shouted calmly to others aboard the bus as students begin to yell and panic in the background. The bus, which holds about 66 passengers, was full at the time.

Korean War Medal of Honor recipient’s remains ID’d 73 years after going missing

US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee, visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC on April 25, 2023.

The remains of a U.S. Army corporal killed during the Korean War and posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor have been identified 73 years after he was declared missing, President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a welcome ceremony at the White House for South Korea's president.

Luther H. Story of Buena Vista, Georgia, was last seen on Sept. 1, 1950 - wounded and fighting off North Korean attacks so his fellow soldiers could get to safety. U.S. officials said that Story "fearlessly stood in the middle of the road, throwing grenades" into a truck as his squad escaped.

"When last seen, he was firing every weapon available and fighting off another hostile assault," U.S. officials said.

He wasn't seen alive again, though his remains weren't found, and he wasn't taken as a prisoner. In 1951, Gen. Omar Bradley presented Story's father the Medal of Honor, the nation's highest military honor, at a Pentagon ceremony in 1951. On Jan. 16, 1954, the corporal was declared unrecoverable — his remains still missing.

Dogs can join owners for outdoor dining, FDA says

FILE-Dog owners sit with their pets outdoors at a restaurant.

Pet owners heading out to enjoy a meal at a restaurant no longer have to leave their dogs at home based on updated guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Dogs can now accompany their owners for outdoor dining if state and local laws and the restaurant approves it. The FDA made an update to its food regulations list in January.

Scientists discover 3 new sea worms that glow in the dark

Polycirrus onibi, a newly discovered marine worm that glows in the dark, was named after a creature from Japanese folklore. The new species of luminescent Polycirrus worms that emit blue-purple light.

A group of researchers in Japan have discovered three new species of sea worms that quite literally glow in the dark.

The new bioluminescent Polycirrus worms, which emit a blue-violet light, were named after creatures from Japanese folklore, as well as an influential marine biologist, according to the team from Nagoya University in central Japan.

New Jersey grandma of 10 plans to take the grandkids to Disney with winnings from $1M Powerball

Nick Ares | Flickr

A 50-year-old woman has won big after buying a $2.00 Powerball ticket on the lottery app, Jackpocket.

The grandmother of 10 from New Jersey, who requested to remain anonymous, won a $1 million prize and purchased the ticket by using her phone, according to a Jackpocket press release.

The millionaire winner will reportedly be spending most of her winnings on her grandchildren.

