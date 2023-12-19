DNA technology helps identify another victim of 'Green River Killer' Gary Ridgway

article

A nearly four-decade-old mystery surrounding one of the victims known as linked to the 'Green River Killer' has found resolution.

Lori Anne Razpotnik, previously referred to as 'Bones 17' by authorities, was identified as one of the victims of the notorious serial killer Gary Ridgway, bringing a sense of closure to a case that had remained unresolved for years.

During the 1980s and 1990s, a string of murders haunted Western Washington, with dozens of women and girls found murdered, attributed to the actions of Gary Ridgway.

Among those victims was Lori Anne Razpotnik, who at the age of 15, went missing in 1982 after fleeing her Lewis County home. Her disappearance remained a haunting mystery until recent developments.

The breakthrough in identifying Razpotnik came after city of Auburn employees were summoned to investigate a car over an embankment near the Mountain View Cemetery on December 30, 1985. Human remains were discovered, and further search efforts unveiled a second set of human remains in the vicinity. It was Gary Ridgway who, in 2002, led investigators to this area, confessing to placing victims there and eventually pleading guilty to their murders in 2003.

For 27 years, the identities of these victims remained unknown, labeled simply as 'Bones 16' and 'Bones 17' by investigators. However, in 2012, DNA testing identified 'Bones 16' as Sandra Majors. The turning point in Razpotnik's case emerged when advanced DNA technology, aided by a saliva sample from Razpotnik's mother, successfully identified 'Bones 17' as Lori Anne Razpotnik this year, finally giving her a name and bringing closure to her family after decades of uncertainty.

Gary Ridgway, the convicted killer at the center of these heinous crimes, was found guilty in 2004 for the murders of 49 women. Yet, some suspect his victim count may be higher, with estimates reaching as many as 70 victims. Currently serving a life sentence for these crimes, Ridgway's actions continue to haunt the communities affected by his reign of terror.