Seattle's Mr. Gyros reopens following 2016 gas explosion; hundreds celebrate

Mr. Gyros has opened its doors once again in Greenwood after a gas explosion destroyed the restaurant back in 2016.

Several other businesses were also wiped out following the explosion, which investigators determined was caused by an old gas line that wasn't properly shut down and human activity.

After a 9-year absence, the family-run business held a soft reopening at the new Greenwood location on Sunday.

While things were heating up in the new Mr. Gyros kitchen, customers packed the patio, hoping for a taste of the familiar after waiting nearly a decade for the restaurant's return to the neighborhood.

"They normally add a little bit of heat, a little bit of spice to it, that makes it just makes it all so perfect," said Mike Ehmann, a long-time Mr. Gyros customer.

Co-owner and operator of Mr. Gyros, Sammy Arsheed, was front and center, serving up free samples and hugs to customers during the soft opening celebration.

"Nothing compares to this day. Coming back to Greenwood, it’s a full-circle moment for sure," said Arsheed.

After the business was destroyed in that massive gas explosion, customers and the Arsheed family patiently held out hope this moment would come.

"When the original location blew up with the gas explosion 9 years ago, we’ve been pretty much waiting for them to open up," said Ken.

"I was always hoping they were going to return," said Ehmann.

"It's been 9 years, and it’s like we never left," said Arsheed.

Along with the tasty food, long-time customers say it's also the positive attitude and attention to customer service that keeps them coming back for more.

"I think that’s why it’s a big draw, is his friendliness and personality," said Ken.

"I have no idea how they remember everybody, in every direction, but that’s the magic of this place," said Ehmann.

While Sunday marked a soft opening for the business, the family hopes to have a hard opening at the Greenwood location as early as Wednesday.

"It’s easy to smile and be happy and love what you do when the community embraces you like this," said Arsheed.

The new location is located at 8535 A Phinney Ave North.

The Source: Information for this report comes from original interviews from FOX 13 Jennifer Dowling.

