Man shot in the stomach in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood

A 47-year-old man was injured early Friday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.

What we know:

Before 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near North 102nd Street and Aurora Avenue North.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man until medics arrived. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, the man got out of his car and confronted a man on the street and tried to take his property.

During the encounter, the man shot the 47-year-old man and drove away from the scene.

After searching for the suspect, they couldn't find him or his vehicle.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

