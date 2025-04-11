Guide to Seattle's best Easter egg hunts in 2025

The Brief This year, Easter is on Sunday, Apr. 20. Egg hunts are scattered all across the Seattle area as families look for ways to celebrate. We look around town for options to enjoy the holiday with little ones.



Easter is just around the corner and multiple organizations around Seattle are putting on their annual egg hunts.

There are both free and paid events available for the holiday weekend. Here are some of our favorites:

Redmond Easter egg hunts

Easter Egg Hunt at Little Green Acres

Children up to 10 years old can participate for $25 each.

Experience includes egg hunt, animal visits, and treats like hot chocolate and apple cider.

Eggcellent at the Farm

Children aged 2-12 years old can participate for $45-54 each on Apr. 19.

There will be an egg hunt, scavenger hunt, pony rides and crafts.

Bellevue Easter activity

Hop to Old Bellevue Easter Eggstravaganza

Happening on Apr. 19, this event is free and open to all ages.

More than a dozen apartment buildings and businesses will be participating in candy and treat giveaways.

While this is not an egg hunt, an Easter bunny will be around town providing cheer and photo opportunities.

SeaTac egg hunt

Egg Hunt at the Park

Children aged 1-10 years old are welcome to the free bunny and egg hunt at Angle Lake Park.

There will be a balloon artist on site that organizers suggest arriving early for on Saturday, Apr. 19.

Issaquah egg hunt

Underwater Egg Hunt

Open to children aged 12 and under, this Apr. 19 event at Julius Boehm Pool will allow kids to get in the water and hunt for eggs.

Participants will get a prize bag with their $13 admission.

Queen Anne egg hunt

Spring Egg Hunt at Queene Anne Community center

For children aged 12 and under, the free event will go on from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, Apr. 19.

Organizers ask families to bring a basket or bag for the hunt, which they say will happen rain or shine.

Seattle Easter egg hunts

Here are all the free egg hunts at community centers in the city:

Jefferson Community Center,

Ages 0-12Saturday, April 19 from 10-11 a.m. FREE

Garfield Community Center,

Ages 1-13Saturday, April 19 from 10:30 a.m. – Noon. FREE

Laurelhurst Community Center,

Ages 0-10Saturday, April 19. 10 a.m. sharp. FREEPlease arrive by 9:45am…Parking lot will be closed!

Miller Community Center,

Ages 5 and UnderThursday, April 17, from 10-11 a.m. FREE

Montlake Community Center,

Ages 11 and UnderSaturday, April 19 from 10 – 11 a.m. FREE

Yesler Community Center,

Ages 5 and UnderSaturday, Arpil 19 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. FREE

Ballard Community Center,

Ages 3-9Saturday, April 19 from 10-11:30 a.m. FREE

Bitter Lake Community Center,

Ages 2-10Saturday, April 19. 10 a.m. sharp. FREE

Green Lake Community Center,

Ages 1-10Saturday, April 19 From 10 – 11 a.m. FREE

Loyal Heights Community Center,

Ages 11 and UnderSaturday, April 19. From 10-10:30 a.m. FREE

Magnuson Community Center,

Ages 12 and Under.Saturday, April 19 10 a.m. – Noon. FREE

Delridge Community Center

Saturday, April 19 at 10:00 a.m. FREE

High Point Community Center,

11 and Under.Saturday, April 19. 10 a.m. sharp. FREE

The Source: Information for this article comes from the Seattle Parks and Recreation department, Seattle'sChild,

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Convicted child molester linked to missing WA grandmother case

FBI investigating Tesla charging station damaged overnight in Lacey

Remains of Laurie Krage identified in Pierce County, WA cold case

Police: Man sets building on fire during Auburn standoff, likely dead

Juvenile shot near King County middle school, deputies say

Tariffs live updates: Trump's sweeping plan takes effect, including 104% on China

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.