Harlem Globetrotters coming to Seattle in January 2025

The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are going on a world tour, and Seattle is on their list.

Returning to Climate Pledge arena, players on the legendary team will arrive to Seattle Center on January 26, 2025. Tickets go on sale September 30.

"This is your chance to witness the world record-breaking, trick-shot stars of basketball LIVE as they bring their signature SPINS, DUNKS, and SLAMS to the court, taking on their determined rivals, the Washington Generals," said the team in a recent announcement.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: A basketball is seen with the branding of the Harlem Globetrotters prior to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 leg two match between Manchester City and RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on March 14, 2023 in Manchester, Expand

At 10 a.m. on Monday, September 30 fans can buy tickets on the Harlem Globetrotters website. The team will have a resale on September 23-29 with code VENUE here.

Their 2025 tour will mark a year-long rally for the team before they enter their centennial year in 2026, celebrating 100 years of entertaining fans across the globe.

Julian Cappe, 7, of Bellevue Hill, practices with Harlem Globetrotter Larry Rivers on March 3, 1980. (Photo by John Nobley/Fairfax Media via Getty Images).

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

Beloved Chinese restaurant in Seattle to close after 30 years

PCC returning to downtown Seattle after January closure

Green River Killer Gary Ridgway transferred out of King County Jail

Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dies at 70

Donald Trump shooting suspect in custody; brought backpack, rifle, camera to Trump golf course: officials

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.