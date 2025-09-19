Has WA triple murder suspect Travis Decker been found? Here's what we know

The Brief The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office believes remains found on Grindstone Mountain are those of Travis Decker, the primary suspect in the deaths of his three young daughters. Decker, a former soldier, had been the subject of a large-scale manhunt since June when his daughters' bodies were discovered in his truck at a campground. Authorities are conducting forensic tests to confirm the identity, but preliminary findings suggest the remains belong to Decker, bringing a potential end to the search.



Authorities in central Washington state believe they have found the remains of Travis Decker, a former soldier wanted in the deaths of his three young daughters.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Thursday that preliminary findings suggest the remains, discovered on Grindstone Mountain on Sept. 18, belong to Decker. Forensic tests are underway to confirm the identity.

Who is Travis Decker and what was he accused of?

Travis Decker, 32, had been the subject of an extensive search since early June. Authorities began looking for Decker and his daughters — Paityn, 9; Evelyn, 8; and Olivia, 5 — after he failed to return them to their mother's home following a scheduled visit.

On June 2, a sheriff’s deputy found Decker's truck and the bodies of the three girls at a campground outside Leavenworth.

An autopsy determined the girls died from suffocation. Decker was then named as the primary suspect in the case.

Decker was an infantryman in the Army for eight years until 2021. His ex-wife had previously expressed concerns about his mental health, stating in a petition to modify their parenting plan that his condition had worsened, and he had become increasingly unstable. She also noted that he was often living out of his truck.

Where were the remains found?

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office said the remains were found in a remote wooded area south of Leavenworth. Sheriff Mike Morrison told FOX 13 Seattle that the remains were found less than a mile from the crime scene, but at 4,000 feet elevation. The remains were discovered by a drone.

The search for Decker has been a challenging and widespread effort, covering hundreds of square miles of rugged, mountainous terrain.

Over 100 officials from state and federal agencies participated in the search. Authorities noted that Decker had training in navigation and survival skills and had previously lived off the grid in the backwoods, making the search more difficult.

At one point, hikers reported a possible sighting near a remote alpine lake, but it was unconfirmed. The discovery of the remains now brings a potential conclusion to the manhunt.

