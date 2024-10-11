A new Southern Resident Orca calf was last seen looking unwell. The news comes days after a report showed an overall decline in Washington's orca population.

For now, researchers are not listing the calf as missing or dead, but there appears to be cause for concern within the Center for Whale Research in Friday Harbor, Washington.

L128 was first observed on September 15. While initially appearing healthy, the calf began to appear in suboptimal health as sightings continued, according to CWR,

L128 and a pod member that is not its mother on October 5, 2024. (Center for Whale Research).

"This population needs every new addition it can get, and the loss of a calf is always tragic. For L90, in particular, the loss of her first documented live-born calf would be a major blow," the center noted.

On October 5, there was a sighting of L128. Photos from researchers show deformities on the young orca's head and overall small measurements.

The Center for Whale Research team's encounter report included uncertainty from staff as to why the calf was not traveling with its mother. Additionally, they report L128 was lethargic and being nudged along by older pod members.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 dead in downtown Seattle crash

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.