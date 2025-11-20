Healthy Living: Mental health benefits of having a pet

This content was provided by our sponsor, Kaiser Permanente.

If you're thinking of adding a furry friend to your family this holiday season, this is your sign to get the dog.

Studies have begun to explore the special bond between humans and animals — not only do they bring joy to your family, they also benefit your health, too!

Joining Studio 13 Live to explain the benefits are Dr. Patricia Egwuatu with Kaiser Permanente Capitol Hill Medical Center and her dog Kobe.

Get more Healthy Living tips from Kaiser Permanente.

MORE HEALTH NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

CDC changes website to question safety of vaccines, disproven links to autism

Recalled ByHeart baby formula still on store shelves, officials find

Seattle's Harborview investigating after 6 patients get rare fungal infection

Doctors warn wildfire smoke could raise preterm birth risk

Medicare premium hike for 2026 will cut heavily into COLA

Ultra-processed foods may raise colon cancer risk in younger women, study finds

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX Seattle FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.