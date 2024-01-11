Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
8
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM PST until SUN 4:00 AM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Skagit County, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast
Wind Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 4:00 PM PST until SAT 7:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County
Special Weather Statement
until THU 3:30 PM PST, Wenatchee Area
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior

Hertz selling 20,000 EVs from rental fleet; will reinvest in gas-powered vehicles

By Aislinn Murphy
Published 
Cars and Trucks
FOX Business
GettyImages-1556856120.jpg article

File: Hertz kicks off one of the country’s largest electric vehicle test drives at the company’s Los Angeles International Airport location on July 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Hertz)

Rental car giant Hertz on Thursday said it will sell about 20,000 electric vehicles from its U.S. fleet.

The offloading of the vehicles will cut the company's global EV fleet by one-third, Hertz said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"The company expects this action to better balance supply against expected demand of EVs," the company said.

Hertz said it expects the sale of the EVs to "take place in an orderly fashion over the course of 2024." It started offloading them late last year.

The company said in October 2021 that it would acquire 100,000 Teslas in a move to help build its EV fleet.

LINK: READ MORE AT FOXBUSINESS.COM