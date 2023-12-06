Expand / Collapse search
Here's how you can spend the holidays at ‘Santa’s official post office’ in Finland

By Daniel Miller
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Digital Team
aa85c1d8- article

Image of Santa's post office in Rovaniemi, Finland. (Courtesy of Airbnb)

A winter getaway will give travelers a unique holiday experience courtesy of Airbnb.

The vacation rental properties company is promoting a fun trip to visit "Santa’s official post office" in Rovaniemi, Finland. AirBNB notes that the post office will get more than 30,000 letters daily from children and adults worldwide this Christmas.

Cabin-and-post-office-Finland-III.jpg

Guests can enjoy a free stay at Santa's cabin. Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

Guests will help elves empty mailboxes and stamp letters at Santa’s post office, and once they're done working, they’ll head to Santa’s cabin for three free nights from Dec. 18-21, with breakfast and dinner included in the stay.

RELATED: Book your Thanksgiving, Christmas flights by this date to save money: economist

Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories.

Cabin-and-post-office-Finland-II.jpg

Guests can enjoy a free stay at Santa's cabin. Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

While staying at the cabin, guests will enjoy traditional Finnish cuisine, go snowmobiling, relax in the sauna, and enjoy a trip to see the northern lights.

Booking for the trip begins on Dec. 11 at 5 a.m. ET Standard Time (or 12 p.m. Eastern European Time) for a chance to stay at the winter wonderland. For more information, click here.  

Cabin-and-post-office-Finland.jpg

Guests can enjoy a free stay at Santa's cabin. Amenities in the rooms include Lapland decorations, and a wardrobe of elf-wear and accessories. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

RELATED: Radio stations playing only Christmas music until end of the holiday season

Moreover, guests will receive free return flights to Rovaniemi from London Heathrow Airport courtesy of Visit Finland, a tourism company that promotes international travel to the country.

Cabin-and-post-office-in-Finland-IV.jpg

Image of the interior of Santa's post office where letters are received from kids and adults. (Photo courtesy of Airbnb)

This story was reported from Washington, D.C. 


 