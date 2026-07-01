House fire on Mercer Island, WA draws emergency response

The Brief Crews responded to a house fire on Mercer Island on Wednesday. All occupants managed to exit the home safely. The cause of the fire remains unknown.



Crews are investigating the cause of a house fire on Mercer Island Wednesday morning.

(Eastside Fire and Rescue)

What we know:

Eastside Fire and Rescue first announced the fire on social media at about 1:35 a.m., saying crews were responded to a residential structure fire in the 8200 block of 82nd Street.

Crews said all occupants exited the building before firefighters arrived and transitioned to a defensive attack to keep the flames from spreading to nearby houses. The fire spread through multiple floors of the home and caused the roof to collapse.

What we don't know:

Firefighters at the scene say there are still two dogs missing, but it's believed they got out of the house and ran away.

It is unknown what caused the house to catch on fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Eastside Fire and Rescue.

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