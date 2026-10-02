How to watch WSU Cougars vs Fresno State

The Brief Washington State hosts Fresno State on Saturday, Oct. 3, in the Cougars' first game of the new-look Pac-12. WSU enters the matchup 1-3 after losing to Arizona, while Fresno State is 3-1 and riding a three-game winning streak. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT at Martin Stadium in Pullman.



The Washington State Cougars (1-3) take on the Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1) this week, officially opening play in the new-look Pac-12 conference.

The Cougs enter the game coming off a 34-24 loss against Arizona, a close contest that slipped away in the second half as the team struggled to score. Meanwhile the Bulldogs are on a three-game win streak and looks to remain a top competitor in the new Pac-12.

Keep reading for details about the WSU Cougars vs Fresno State game, and how to watch it live.

When is the WSU vs Fresno State game?

Kickoff for the Washington State vs Fresno State game is set for Saturday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. PT

Where is the WSU vs Fresno State game?

The Bulldogs will travel to Pullman to take on Washington State at Martin Stadium.

Washington State linebacker Taariq Al-Uqdah, bottom, and linebacker Andrew Edson wrap Fresno State wide receiver Raylen Sharpe in a defensive battle during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fresno, Calif., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. (Gary Kazanjian / Associated Press)

How to watch the WSU vs Fresno State game

The WSU vs Fresno State game will air on The USA Network.

For streaming options, look for the game on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and DIRECTV.

How to listen to WSU vs Fresno State

All Washington State football games can be listened to across the region through the Cougar Sports Network. According to the university, broadcasts begin two hours before kickoff.

On Sirius XM, the game can be heard on Sports Play-by-Play channels 266 or 976.

You can download the WSU Cougars Gameday app to listen.

More on the Cougs

Washington State dropped to three losses on the season under new head coach Kirby Moore after fumbling what was initially a back-and-forth battle with the Arizona Wildcats, but the Cougs could only manage a single touchdown in the second half.

Quarterback Caden Pinnick finished with 241 yards, a touchdown and an interception, while the Cougars' three running backs finished with 94 rushing yards. Safety Jackquintin Bal had a pick six in the first quarter, though Arizona's offense put on a barrage the rest of the game.

WSU leads the all-time series against Fresno State 4-2, after beating the Bulldogs 25-17 in their last meeting in 2024.

What's next:

After Fresno State, the Cougars hit the road to face the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Oct. 9.

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