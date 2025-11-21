Semi crash on I-5 leaves hundreds of chickens on roadway near DuPont, WA

The Brief An overturned semi-truck near Mounts Road on northbound I-5 near DuPont caused significant delays Friday morning, leaving hundreds of chickens scattered across the roadway. Crews had the roadway cleared up at about 6 a.m.



A semi-truck crash on northbound I-5 near DuPont left hundreds of chickens on the roadway Friday morning.

What we know:

The crash happened near Mounts Road before 2 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Kameron Watts said traffic was moving in the left lane as crews cleaned up the scene.

It's not known what led up to the crash, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Crews cleared up the scene at about 6 a.m. but there were still backups and delays.

