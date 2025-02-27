Lanes of NB I-5 closed near DuPont, WA after semi-truck crash, fuel spill

The Brief A semi-truck rolled over on northbound I-5 near DuPont. Backups stretch at least nine miles into Olympia, with traffic investigators working to clean up a fuel spill.



Northbound lanes of I-5 are closed between Olympia and Tacoma following a semi-truck rollover crash.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Semi-truck rollover crash on NB I-5 near DuPont. (WSP)

Specifically, the semi crashed on northbound I-5 just northeast of DuPont, near the JBLM Main Gate. According to initial reports from the Washington State Department of Transportation, the two rightmost lanes are blocked while traffic investigators respond to the incident.

WSDOT's traffic map shows backups of around nine miles, stretching back into Olympia.

WSDOT traffic map showing nine miles of backups caused by a semi-truck crash on NB I-5.

Officials say no injuries have been reported and no other vehicles were involved. Officials also say there is a fuel spill, and a crane operator is currently on scene working to lift the truck upright.

There is no estimated time for the road to reopen, and drivers are urged to expect major delays in the area.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol and the Washington State Department of Transportation

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Puyallup man killed, family now sending ashes back to Japan: ‘That’s his final trip’

4 arrested following car jacking, crash, chase in Spanaway, WA

‘You steal for a living’: Everett antique store confronts accused serial shoplifters

2 bills aimed at improving community safety in WA advance

Pirate plunders boat motors from Gig Harbor, WA marina

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.