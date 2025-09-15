Crews put out small brush fire near I-90 in Seattle

The Brief Seattle fire crews quickly extinguished a small brush fire near I-90 on Monday, the cause of which is unknown. This incident occurred just two days after a large, 3-alarm fire less than three miles away in Beacon Hill that injured multiple people and damaged several homes.



Seattle fire crews quickly extinguished a small brush fire near I-90 on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Washington State Department of Transportation cameras captured the fire burning near 8th Avenue South and the I-90 ramp.

No injuries were reported, and the cause is not known.

This fire happened less than three miles from multiple brush fires along I-5 in the Beacon Hill area on Sunday afternoon. More than 125 firefighters responded to the 3-alarm fire, which spread to at least four homes and injured multiple people.

The cause of Sunday's fire is not known.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department and the Washington State of Transportation.

