Idaho building collapse on Boise Airport property leaves 3 dead, 9 injured: 'Catastrophic'

article

A building collapsed in the vicinity of an Idaho airport Wednesday evening, leaving three people dead, and nine others injured, according to Boise fire officials.

The Boise Fire Department said first responders were on the scene at West Rickenbacker and Luke streets around 5 p.m. local time.

The structure, a privately-owned hangar that was under construction, was located on Boise Airport property near the airfield, Boise Fire Division Chief Aaron Hummel told reporters at the scene.

"It was a pretty global collapse that occurred," he said. "It was fairly catastrophic."

GREYHOUND BUS CRASHES INTO ALABAMA SUV, KILLING 1 AND SENDING 9 TO HOSPITAL

The department said late Wednesday night that three people died at the scene and nine others were injured, five of them critically.

The collapse of the building also caused a crane to fall, Hummel said.

"Tonight, there was a catastrophic collapse of a metal structure at a construction site. First responders found a hectic scene and worked to secure and rescue victims," Hummel said. "The Boise Airport, City of Boise, and all first responders extend their deepest sympathies to those impacted."

ARKANSAS PILOT KILLED IN SMALL PLANE CRASH AT LITTLE ROCK AIRPORT, OFFICIALS CONFIRM

The site of the collapse is secure and there is no threat to the public, but Wright Street will remain closed throughout the night, Boise fire announced.

Hummel added that he was not aware of what company operated the collapsed structure.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The airport wasn't impacted, but the incident was causing traffic issues on Interstate 84, the Idaho State Police said.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

Get updates to this story on FOXNews.com.