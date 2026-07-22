Infant dies in car fire in Tumwater, WA: 'Absolutely sick to my stomach'

The Brief A 5-month-old infant died Tuesday afternoon when a car caught fire outside a home in Tumwater, Washington. A 12-year-old child managed to pull a 2-year-old sibling to safety and alert their father after smoke filled the running vehicle. Multiple neighbors and first responders were hospitalized with burns after attempting to extinguish the flames and save the baby.



A 5-month-old infant died Tuesday afternoon after a car carrying three children caught fire outside a Tumwater home, authorities said.

Deadly car fire outside Tumwater home

What we know:

At around 12:10 p.m., Thurston County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a vehicle fire near 93rd Avenue Southeast and Tilley Road Southwest. A 911 caller reported that the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames with an infant still strapped in a car seat inside.

According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a father and his three children were preparing to leave their home when the father briefly stepped back inside, leaving the children in the running car. A short time later, smoke began filling the vehicle.

Investigators said a 12-year-old child managed to pull a 2-year-old sibling out of the car and ran inside to alert their father. By the time they returned outside, the car was fully engulfed in flames.

The father, several neighbors and emergency personnel attempted to extinguish the fire and rescue the infant, but the baby died at the scene.

Several people who tried to rescue the infant suffered burns and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

What they're saying:

"Absolutely sick to my stomach today after seeing this scene," Sheriff Derek Sanders said in a statement. "I am deeply sorry to the family and our first responders who had to experience this. Thank you to our chaplains for always showing up alongside us to support the families on the hard calls. RIP little one."

What we don't know:

Detectives and fire investigators are working to determine what triggered the fire.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

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