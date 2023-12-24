Expand / Collapse search
It's not just Santa and his elves in the North Pole, but also beluga whales

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 7:09PM
Pets and Animals
FOX TV Stations

Beluga whales: One of the many animals making home in the North Pole

Beluga whales are native to the Arctic and are unique from other mammals in many ways.

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's not just Santa and his elves in the North Pole, but also beluga whales. 

The whales are known for their white color and range of vocal sounds, earning them the title of "canary of the sea," according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

They are also found globally throughout the Arctic and sub-Arctic waters. 

"Belugas are known for being very beautiful and white in coloration, and the very large melons on the front of their heads," a spokesperson for SeaWorld in Orlando, Florida, told LiveNOW from FOX. 

The whales can also swim backwards and have the widest range of sounds and vocalizations they can make, which is unique according to SeaWorld. 

They're also considered to be skittish because they are a prey species. 

Visitors can take a look at the whales in SeaWorld. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 