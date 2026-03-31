Seattle chefs named 2026 James Beard finalists

The Brief Seattle chefs Johnny Courtney and Aaron Tekulve have been named finalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category. Johnny Courtney is the chef and owner of Atoma in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood and Aaron Tekulve is the chef and owner of Surrell in Seattle's Madison Valley. The winners of this prestigious culinary honor will be announced during a ceremony in Chicago on June 15.



Two Seattle chefs have been named finalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards.

The James Beard Foundation announced its list of chef and restaurant finalists Wednesday. Johnny Courtney of Atoma and Aaron Tekulve of Surrell are nominees in the Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific category.

The James Beard Awards are considered among the highest honors in the culinary industry. Foundation officials said the nominees announced Wednesday demonstrate exceptional talent and leadership within the independent restaurant industry.

Earlier this year, 16 Washington-based chefs and restaurants were named semifinalists.

What's next:

Winners will be announced during a ceremony at the Lyric Opera of Chicago on June 15.

The Source: Information in this story came from the James Beard Foundation.

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